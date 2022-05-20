ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $177,000 in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,985 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 512,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 192,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $616.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

