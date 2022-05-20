ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $179,000 in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUST. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ouster in the fourth quarter worth $5,636,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ouster by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 928,985 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ouster by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 498,888 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter worth $2,957,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the third quarter valued at $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

OUST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other Ouster news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE:OUST opened at $2.46 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $427.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 44.00% and a negative net margin of 296.75%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

