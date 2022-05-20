ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $186,000 in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,301,586 shares of company stock worth $18,999,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.