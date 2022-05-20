ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,266,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,473,443.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $57,690 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Seaways stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.87%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

