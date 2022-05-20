ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TALS. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,163 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 85,058 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TALS stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $294.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77.

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TALS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Talaris Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

