ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATHA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 1,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 254,093 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 176,301 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 144,401 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $104,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATHA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.25. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

