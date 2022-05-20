ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $2,362,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth about $3,784,000. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 87.0% in the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 503,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 234,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 3.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 114,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,083,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $9,750,063.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,110,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,675,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack Roddy bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,987,751 shares of company stock worth $41,709,309. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $330.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

About Purple Innovation (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.