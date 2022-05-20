ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMBC opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.02. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Ambac Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO David Trick bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $38,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,254.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,500 shares of company stock worth $315,205 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

