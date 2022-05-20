ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HNST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Honest by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 198.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 10,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $42,536.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 207,149 shares in the company, valued at $841,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 34,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $121,730.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 620,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,984.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,572 shares of company stock valued at $749,293. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HNST shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $287.50 million and a P/E ratio of -6.41.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

