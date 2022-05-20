ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 20,733 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 187.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curis were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

CRIS opened at $0.79 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 50.59% and a negative net margin of 490.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

