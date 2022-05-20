ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 21,409 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,409 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2,741.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 1,978.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,990 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Agenus by 117.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,895,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agenus by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

AGEN opened at $1.54 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $417.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

