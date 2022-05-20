ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 54,721 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,721 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,534,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,004 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.04. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

