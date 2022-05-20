ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 9,459 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 153.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,704.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

