ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.82. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,835 shares of company stock valued at $558,119 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

