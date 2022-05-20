ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 28.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTCF opened at $6.79 on Friday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $558.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01.

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 39.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTCF shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

