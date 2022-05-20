ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLN. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 244.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 113.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 28.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.13. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HYLN. UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 364,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,491.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyliion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.