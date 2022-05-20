ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $160,000 Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $626.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.30.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $48.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

