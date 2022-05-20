ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $164,000 Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

CLDT stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $600.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.71. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

