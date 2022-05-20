ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,204,000 after buying an additional 75,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after buying an additional 95,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after buying an additional 157,787 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 199.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 398,311 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.47. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

