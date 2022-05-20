ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,288,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,449 over the last three months. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $5.43 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19. As a group, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

