ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

OMIC opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 35.87, a quick ratio of 35.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.56. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Pellini acquired 26,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $88,552.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,653.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

