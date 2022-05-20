ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,254,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $10.00 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 322.10, a current ratio of 322.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $771.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

