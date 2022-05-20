PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $459,540.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $459,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 2,800 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $59,080.00.

PubMatic stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.53.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PubMatic by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in PubMatic by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

