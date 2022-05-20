Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.73. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

