Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,639 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Cabot worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cabot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $69.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $74.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 65.78%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

