Raymond James & Associates Acquires 19,126 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.54% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

