Raymond James & Associates Acquires 3,463 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after acquiring an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,906,000 after acquiring an additional 245,463 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,384,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,820,000 after acquiring an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,743,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,716,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVCR. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $53,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 0.88. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.46.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

