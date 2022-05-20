Raymond James & Associates Acquires 446 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of St. Joe worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Shares of JOE stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.10. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.15 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $5,476,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,187. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Profile (Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.