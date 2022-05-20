Raymond James & Associates Acquires 5,648 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

