Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,942 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 30.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $42.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.29. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $49.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

