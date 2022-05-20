Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.26% of FTC Solar worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 871.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 275,445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FTC Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 293,444 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,757,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,648,695.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,217 shares of company stock worth $2,019,305.
FTC Solar stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $412.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About FTC Solar (Get Rating)
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
