Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,204 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.25.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

