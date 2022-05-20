Raymond James & Associates Buys 549 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,191. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Shares of THG opened at $142.70 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

