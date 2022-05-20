Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 39,992 Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.48% of Source Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 949.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 28.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SOR opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

