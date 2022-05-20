Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.27% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,875 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 180,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 74,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $35.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $49.09.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.