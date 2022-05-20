Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $1,386,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,921,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,939 shares of company stock worth $4,708,762 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SIG opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $53.98 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.37.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

