Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,785 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 39,298 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 724,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after acquiring an additional 127,714 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 522,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after acquiring an additional 101,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $908,897.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

