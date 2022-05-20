Raymond James & Associates Has $1.62 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 314.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in WEX were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in WEX by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $208.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.