Raymond James & Associates Has $1.63 Million Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of City worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of City by 59.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of City by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $78.38 on Friday. City Holding has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $80.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.