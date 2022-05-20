Raymond James & Associates Has $1.64 Million Holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,491 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.20% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

