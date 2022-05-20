Raymond James & Associates Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lazard were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on LAZ. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $33.07 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The company had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

