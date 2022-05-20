Raymond James & Associates Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,336 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 472,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 122,923 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 185,229 shares of company stock worth $3,728,516. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

