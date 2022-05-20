Raymond James & Associates Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of GMS worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,146,000 after buying an additional 107,589 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GMS by 6.6% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,790,000 after purchasing an additional 328,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GMS by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GMS by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

GMS stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

