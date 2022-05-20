Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $138.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.00. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

