Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Verra Mobility worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,552,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 133,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

