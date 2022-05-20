Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSCT opened at $121.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $116.53 and a 52-week high of $157.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.65.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.