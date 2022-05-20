Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $210,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.28. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.23.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

