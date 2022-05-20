Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HHC stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.39.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

