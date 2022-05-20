Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth $252,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $30.07 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

WMG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.62.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

