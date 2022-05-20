Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,299 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 273,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KIM stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

